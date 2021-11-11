TD Securities Boosts AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to C$49.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ABSSF. CIBC boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$50.00 to C$53.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of ABSSF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31. AirBoss of America has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $34.87.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

