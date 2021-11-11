TD Securities Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$34.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on T. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 target price (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.17.

T opened at C$29.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$39.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.47. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$24.33 and a 12 month high of C$29.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.06%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

