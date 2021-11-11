TD Securities Cuts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$38.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.42.

TSE LIF opened at C$34.61 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$23.47 and a one year high of C$50.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

