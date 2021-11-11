TD Securities Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$57.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB lowered Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.72.

Enbridge stock opened at C$52.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$37.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.73%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

