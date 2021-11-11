TD Securities Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$46.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.2189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 132.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 83.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 203,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 92,587 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 24.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 40.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 679,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $21,064,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.