TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 130.59%. TELA Bio updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TELA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $179.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $278,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TELA Bio stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of TELA Bio worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

