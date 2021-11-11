Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 70,365 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,948,000 after purchasing an additional 26,152 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC stock opened at $137.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,130. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.85.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

