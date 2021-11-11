Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERIC shares. Argus downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,027,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 164,852 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

