Telefónica Deutschland’s (TELDF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.76.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF remained flat at $$2.81 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

