Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tempest Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75).

TPST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempest Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

TPST stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

