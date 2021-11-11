Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tempest Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.
Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75).
TPST stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile
Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
