Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.3% over the last three years.

GIM opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $5.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 238,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,312,014.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 505,987 shares of company stock worth $2,780,864. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

