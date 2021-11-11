Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,436. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95.

TNYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

