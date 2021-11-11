Tendies (TEND) Achieves Market Cap of $280,355.04

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. In the last week, Tendies has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a total market cap of $280,355.04 and approximately $78,390.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00054461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00226332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00092412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.