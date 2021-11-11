Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,221,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,300 shares during the quarter. Ternium accounts for approximately 4.8% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Ternium were worth $46,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ternium by 26.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 3.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ternium by 5.1% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Ternium by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Ternium during the second quarter worth $29,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TX traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,284. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

TX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bradesco Corretora cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

