Terra One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.66 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Terra has a total market cap of $24.64 billion and approximately $1.66 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $51.40 or 0.00078949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009207 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 956,695,383 coins and its circulating supply is 479,313,124 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

