Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sets New 12-Month High at $183.93

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $183.93 and last traded at $178.02, with a volume of 190052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.64 and a 200 day moving average of $138.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $2,276,402 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

