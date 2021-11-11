TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a report issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of TGTX opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.34% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $63,603,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after acquiring an additional 893,514 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after acquiring an additional 706,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after buying an additional 600,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,859,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,841,000 after buying an additional 507,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

