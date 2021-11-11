The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Alkaline Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of The Alkaline Water stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Alkaline Water by 39.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 895,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Alkaline Water by 21.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 102,327 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water in the third quarter worth $400,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Alkaline Water by 39.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,864 shares during the period.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

