The Chemours Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

The Chemours has increased its dividend by 733.3% over the last three years. The Chemours has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Chemours to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of CC stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The Chemours has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,305 shares of company stock worth $5,540,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of The Chemours worth $44,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

