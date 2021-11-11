The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post sales of $560.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $536.00 million and the highest is $584.70 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $425.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter worth $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.19. 3,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,533. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

