The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.70 million-$261.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.01 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE TCS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 372,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,629. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $667.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Container Store Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of The Container Store Group worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

