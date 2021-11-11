The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Shares Down 5%

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $409.32 and last traded at $412.54. Approximately 3,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 264,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.12.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on The Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

