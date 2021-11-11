The Coretec Group (CRTG) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS: CRTG) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare The Coretec Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

The Coretec Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coretec Group’s competitors have a beta of 4.21, meaning that their average stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Coretec Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Coretec Group Competitors 149 521 933 41 2.53

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.78%. Given The Coretec Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Coretec Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares The Coretec Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coretec Group N/A -184.73% -130.50% The Coretec Group Competitors -8.00% 30.60% -0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Coretec Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Coretec Group N/A -$1.85 million -4.00 The Coretec Group Competitors $313.39 million $19.81 million -32.37

The Coretec Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Coretec Group. The Coretec Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Coretec Group competitors beat The Coretec Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group, Inc. is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. Its product includes a 3D volumetric display under the CSpace brand. The company was founded on August 11, 1995 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

