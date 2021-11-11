The Cushing Renaissance Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

SZC opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.