The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.73

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $5.24. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 57,366 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
