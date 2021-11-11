The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.73

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $5.24. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 57,366 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 85.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

