The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.85

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and traded as high as $7.08. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 299,557 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GAB)
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
