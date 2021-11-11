The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.85

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and traded as high as $7.08. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 299,557 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 191,958 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 193,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

