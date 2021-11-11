The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $142.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $142.00 target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,520,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $356,748,000 after buying an additional 66,116 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 137,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 828.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 54,773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,246,196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 387,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $54,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

