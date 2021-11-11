The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €106.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNR. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.34 ($105.10).

FRA:BNR opened at €80.80 ($95.06) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €80.93.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

