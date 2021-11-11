The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €106.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNR. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.34 ($105.10).

FRA:BNR opened at €80.80 ($95.06) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €80.93.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

