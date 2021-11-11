The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

The Hackett Group has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.13.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

HCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

