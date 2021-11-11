The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The Hackett Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 107,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,765. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.89 million, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCKT. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.