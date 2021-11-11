The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target lifted by Maxim Group from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.83.

HAIN opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $301,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 295,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

