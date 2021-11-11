The J. M. Smucker Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 12,982 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,773% compared to the average daily volume of 693 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $127.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.