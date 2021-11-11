The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JYNT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $94.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 1.18. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

