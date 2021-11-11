The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Stock Price Down 4.3%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 10,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,757,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.
LEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.55.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Lion Electric Company Profile (NYSE:LEV)
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
