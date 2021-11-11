The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Stock Price Down 4.3%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 10,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,757,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

LEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company Profile (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

