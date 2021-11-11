The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) were down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 10,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,757,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEV shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.
About The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
