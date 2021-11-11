The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) were down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 10,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,757,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEV shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. On average, analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

