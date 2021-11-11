The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Bought by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of The Pennant Group worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,174. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.67 million, a PE ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 2.38.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

