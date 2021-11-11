The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Cowen

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REAL. Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.74. The RealReal has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The RealReal will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $84,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 432,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,730 shares of company stock worth $3,727,004. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,265,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 519,568 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 26,264 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

