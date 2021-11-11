The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at BTIG Research

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.07% from the company’s previous close.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

REAL stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $26,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,004. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The RealReal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

