The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.970-$2.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.89 million.

SHYF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.41. 514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Several research firms have commented on SHYF. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $632,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,833,750. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Shyft Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

