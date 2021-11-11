The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,279 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.46% of The Southern worth $297,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,997 shares of company stock worth $5,404,794. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

