The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $205.00 Price Target at UBS Group

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.81.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $174.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.96. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

