The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $205.00 Price Target at UBS Group

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.81.
Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $174.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.96. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
The Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
