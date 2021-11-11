TheStreet Lowers PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
PETQ opened at $22.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $670.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
PetIQ Company Profile
PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.
