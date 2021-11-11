TheStreet Lowers PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PETQ opened at $22.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $670.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in PetIQ by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.