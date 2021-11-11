Thomas N. Tryforos Sells 1,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.76, for a total transaction of $665,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CACC opened at $670.11 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $283.92 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.50. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.