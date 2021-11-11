ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Position Reduced by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,627 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $204,700,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,546,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 1,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after buying an additional 1,117,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 998,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $588,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,088 shares of company stock worth $29,899,191.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

ThredUp stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.96. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

