ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Raised to $34.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,346.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,088 shares of company stock worth $29,899,191.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $204,700,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $38,546,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth $33,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ThredUp by 1,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in ThredUp by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 998,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

