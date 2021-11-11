Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $100.18 Million Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,549 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.04% of The Middleby worth $100,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $187.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.72. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $177,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

