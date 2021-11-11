Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,580 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Everi were worth $108,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Everi by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Everi by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Everi by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Everi news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,851 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EVRI opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

