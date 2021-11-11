Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $88,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 36.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN stock opened at $689.61 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.71 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $641.38.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

