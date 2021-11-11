Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,661 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.24% of Valero Energy worth $75,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

VLO stock opened at $76.86 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.96 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.51, a PEG ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.