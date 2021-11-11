TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of TIMB opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. TIM has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TIM by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TIM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TIM by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in TIM by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 630,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TIM by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

